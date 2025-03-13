Big 12 Tournament - Colorado vs. Houston Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

The regular season champions in the Big 12, the Houston Cougars (27-4,19-1) take the court in quarterfinal action in the Big 12 Tournament this afternoon against the Colorado Buffaloes (14-19, 5-18).

Colorado advanced to the quarterfinals with a 67-60 upset of West Virginia. Elijah Malone led the Buffs with 14 off the bench in the win.

Houston is riding an eight-game winning streak. Their defense has not given up more than 65 points during the streak and four times has kept teams in the 50s.

These schools last met in Boulder, CO on February 8 with the Cougars winning 69-59.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Colorado vs. Houston

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Time: 3:00PM EST

Site: Sprint Center

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: ESPN2

Game odds for Colorado vs. Houston

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Colorado Buffaloes (+1250), Houston Cougars (-3000)

Spread: Cougars -18.5

Total: 126.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Colorado vs. Houston

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Buffaloes & Cougars game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Buffaloes +18.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 126.5.

Colorado vs. Houston: Top betting trends and recent stats

Colorado has covered the spread in 4 straight and 9 of their last 11 games

Houston is 1-3-1 against the spread in their last 5 games

The UNDER has cashed in 4 of Houston’s last 5 games

