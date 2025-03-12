Big 12 Tournament - Colorado vs. West Virginia Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

The Big 12 Tournament continues this afternoon with the Colorado Buffaloes (13-19, 3-17) looking to make it two wins in two days when they take the court against the West Virginia Mountaineers (19-12, 10-10)

Colorado knocked off TCU, 69-67 to advance to today’s second round. Andrej Jakimovski led the Buffs with 18 points against the Horned Frogs.

West Virginia closed the regular season with two straight wins to even their conference record for the campaign.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Colorado vs. West Virginia

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Time: 3:00PM EST

Site: Sprint Center

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: ESPN+

Game odds for Buffaloes vs. Mountaineers

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Colorado Buffaloes (+240), West Virginia Mountaineers (-300)

Spread: Mountaineers -7.5

Total: 129.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Colorado at West Virginia

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Buffaloes & Mountaineers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Colorado +7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 129.5.

Colorado vs. West Virginia: Top betting trends and recent stats

Colorado is 8-2 in their last 10 games against the spread

West Virginia is 4-5-1 against the spread in their last 10 games

West Virginia won outright and covered the spread with the Game Total cashing the OVER when these schools met on January 12

