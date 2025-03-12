Big 12 Tournament - Kansas State vs. Baylor Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

The Wildcats of Kansas State (16-16, 10-11) take the court against the Baylor Bears (18-13, 10-10) to open the evening session of Day 2 of the Big 12 Tournament.

K-State eliminated Arizona State from the tournament, 71-66, in the opening round yesterday. Coleman Hawkins had 26 for the Wildcats in the win. It was their third win in four games this month.

Baylor has been off since Saturday’s 65-62 loss at home to Houston. The loss snapped the Bears’ two-game winning streak. Norchad Omier is averaging 15.6 points per game to lead Baylor’s attack.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Kansas State vs. Baylor

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Sprint Center

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: ESPN+

Game odds for Wildcats vs. Bears

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Kansas State Wildcats (+200), Baylor Bears (-250)

Spread: Bears -5.5

Total: 137.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Kansas State vs. Baylor

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Wildcats & Bears game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas State Wildcats +5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 137.5.

Kansas State vs. Baylor: Top betting trends and recent stats

Kansas State is 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games

Baylor won but did not cover when these schools met on January 22

Baylor is just 9-18-3 against the spread this season

