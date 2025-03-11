Big 12 Tournament - UCF vs. Utah Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The final game of the day in the Big 12 Tournament features the Knights of UCF (16-15) and the Utah Utes (16-15).

UCF enters the tourney winners of three of their last five games. Their most recent game, however, was a 72-65 loss at West Virginia last Saturday.

Utah has lost two in a row and four of their last five games. One of those four losses was a 76-72 defeat at UCF on February 23. That win snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Knights. Gabe Madsen of Utah led all scorers in that game with 23 points. UCF was led by Moustapha Thiam who poured in 18.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch UCF vs. Utah

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Time: 9:30PM EST

Site: T-Mobile Center

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: ESPN+

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Knights at Utes

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Knights (+115), Utes (-140)

Spread: Utes -2.5

Total: 158.5 points



Expert picks & predictions for UCF at Utah

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Knights & Utes game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on UCF +2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 158.5.

UCF vs. Utah: Top betting trends and recent stats

UCF is 2-0 in its history against Utah

Utah is 5-5 against the spread in their last 10

Utah is 4-6 on the Moneyline in their last 10 games

UCF has covered the spread in their last 2 games but are just 3-8 ATS in their last 11

UCF Game Totals are 5-5-1 to the OVER in their last 11 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.