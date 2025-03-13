Big East Tournament - DePaul vs. Creighton Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

The DePaul Blue Demons (14-18, 5-16) will look to go shoe shopping tonight hoping to find a pair of slippers by the end of the night following their game against the Creighton Bluejays (22-9, 15-5).

Following last night’s 71-67 win over Georgetown, DePaul has an opportunity to be a Big East Cinderella should they knock off the Bluejays. DePaul has yet to lose in March winning games against Georgetown twice and Providence once.

Creighton enters the tournament having won their last two games and four of their last five. Ryan Kalkbrenner leads the Bluejays at both ends of the court averaging 19.4 points and 9 rebounds per game.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch DePaul vs. Creighton

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for DePaul vs. Creighton

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: DePaul Blue Demons (+625), Creighton Bluejays (-1000)

Spread: Bluejays -12.5

Total: 142.5 points



Expert picks & predictions for DePaul vs. Creighton

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Blue Demons & Bluejays game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on DePaul +12.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 142.5.

DePaul vs. Creighton: Top betting trends and recent stats

DePaul has covered the spread in 4 straight games

Creighton is 2-3 in their last 5 against the spread (18-11-2 for the season)

Creighton has won 10 in a row against DePaul with the Total UNDER the number cashing in 8 of those 10 games

