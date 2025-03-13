Big East Tournament - DePaul vs. Creighton Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
The DePaul Blue Demons (14-18, 5-16) will look to go shoe shopping tonight hoping to find a pair of slippers by the end of the night following their game against the Creighton Bluejays (22-9, 15-5).
Following last night’s 71-67 win over Georgetown, DePaul has an opportunity to be a Big East Cinderella should they knock off the Bluejays. DePaul has yet to lose in March winning games against Georgetown twice and Providence once.
Creighton enters the tournament having won their last two games and four of their last five. Ryan Kalkbrenner leads the Bluejays at both ends of the court averaging 19.4 points and 9 rebounds per game.
Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.
We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
Game details & how to watch DePaul vs. Creighton
- Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025
- Time: 7:00PM EST
- Site: Madison Square Garden
- City: New York, NY
- Network/Streaming: FS1
Game odds for DePaul vs. Creighton
The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM:
- Odds: DePaul Blue Demons (+625), Creighton Bluejays (-1000)
- Spread: Bluejays -12.5
- Total: 142.5 points
Expert picks & predictions for DePaul vs. Creighton
NBC Sports Bet Best Bet
Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Blue Demons & Bluejays game:
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on DePaul +12.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 142.5.
DePaul vs. Creighton: Top betting trends and recent stats
- DePaul has covered the spread in 4 straight games
- Creighton is 2-3 in their last 5 against the spread (18-11-2 for the season)
- Creighton has won 10 in a row against DePaul with the Total UNDER the number cashing in 8 of those 10 games
