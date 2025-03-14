Big East Tournament - Marquette vs. St. John’s Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

The semifinals of the Big East Tournament tip off tonight with St. John’s (28-4, 19-2) taking the court against Marquette (23-9, 14-7).

These schools met this past weekend, and it was an instant classic with St. John’s winning in overtime at the buzzer, 86-84.

Yesterday, St. John’s opened the day with a rout of Butler, 78-57. Marquette followed that game with a second half rally to knock off the Musketeers of Xavier, 89-87.

The Red Storm has won seven games in a row. Their last loss, 73-71 at Villanova, was one month ago on February 12. The Golden Eagles have won three of their last five games.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Marquette vs. St. John’s

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Time: 6:30PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: FOX

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Marquette vs. St. John’s

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Marquette Golden Eagles +155), St. John’s (-190)

Spread: Red Storm -4.5

Total: 142.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Marquette vs. St. John’s

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Golden Eagles & Red Storm game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on St. John’s on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Marquette +4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 142.5.

Marquette vs. St. John’s: Top betting trends and recent stats

St. John’s won and covered the spread in both games this season against Marquette

St. John’s has covered the spread in 5 of their last 6 games

Marquette has failed to cover the spread in their last 3 games (14-17 for the season)

St. John’s games have cashed to the UNDER in 4 of their last 6 games



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.