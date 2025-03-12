Big East Tournament - Seton Hall vs Villanova Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

Day 1 of the 2025 Big East Tournament concludes with the Seton Hall Pirates (7-24, 2-18) taking the court against the Villanova Wildcats (18-13, 11-9).

Villanova saw their NCAA Tournament hopes extinguished with a 75-73 loss to Georgetown eight days ago. It marked the end of an inconsistent and overall disappointing regular season for the Wildcats. A deep run in the Big East Tournament, however, can change everything.

Seton Hall has toiled this season having to deal with less talent and more injuries than most of their conference foes. They finished the season in the cellar in the Big East in their last 6 games.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Seton Hall vs. Villanova

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for Pirates at Wildcats

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Seton Hall Pirates (+475), Villanova Wildcats (-650)

Spread: Wildcats -10.5

Total: 126.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Seton Hall at Villanova

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) expects the favorite to cover the big number: Villanova Wildcats -10.5

“Seton Hall has lost six straight games and 15 out of the past 16, so if I see 80-90% of the bets and the handle is on Villanova, that’s pretty much the only way I am taking Seton Hall here on the spread. Seton Hall was an +8 and +8.5 point underdogs versus Villanova, so oddsmakers are telling you this is a Villanova spot and the total went from 126.5 to 129 back to 126.5 -- so there is no play there for me on the game total even though Villanova is one of the slowest paced teams over the last six weeks, with Seton Hall not far behind, but I lean Villanova to cover like everybody else.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pirates & Wildcats game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Villanova -10.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 126.5.

Seton Hall vs. Villanova: Top betting trends and recent stats

Villanova is 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games overall

Villanova has won 9 of their last 10 games outright against Seton Hall

7 of the last 10 games between these schools have gone OVER the Game Total

Seton Hall is 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games overall

