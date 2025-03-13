Big East Tournament - SMU vs. Clemson Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

The Clemson Tigers (26-5, 18-2) and the Mustangs of SMU (23-9, 14-7) take the court in the final game of the quarterfinal round of the ACC Tournament.

SMU smacked Syracuse last night 73-53. They must continue to win to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. Their inconsistent play down the stretch has them currently on the outside looking in. They are an uninspiring 6-4 in their last ten games.

Clemson is the only team in the ACC to defeat Duke this season. They are riding an eight-game winning streak as their ACC Tournament journey begins.

These schools met in Dallas on February 22 with Clemson winning 79-69.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch SMU vs. Clemson

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Time: 9:30PM EST

Site: Spectrum Center

City: Charlotte, NC

Network/Streaming: ESPN2

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for SMU vs. Clemson

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: SMU Mustangs (+240), Clemson Tigers (-300)

Spread: Tigers -7.5

Total: 142.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for SMU vs. Clemson

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Mustangs & Tigers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the SMU Mustangs at +7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 142.5.



SMU vs. Clemson: Top betting trends and recent stats

SMU is 1-3-1 in their last 5 games against the spread

The UNDER is 4-1 in SMU’s last 5 games

Clemson is 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games (20-11 for the season)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.