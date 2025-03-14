Big East Tournament - UConn vs. Creighton Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Its Friday, March 14, and the Huskies of UConn (23-9, 14-6) and the Creighton Bluejays (23-9, 15- 5) meet tonight in the second semifinal of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Creighton survived a double-overtime thriller against DePaul last night 85-81. Ryan Creighton went on a 19-2 run at the end of regulation to force overtime, but then DePaul rallied in the first overtime to force a second extra session. Kalkbrenner led the Bluejays with 32 points and 9 rebounds.

UConn rallied against Villanova outscoring the Wildcats 22-5 down the stretch to win and advance to the semis today. Alex Karaban scored 18 to lead the Huskies attack.

These teams last met on February 11 with the Huskies prevailing 70-66.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch UConn vs. Creighton

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for UConn vs. Creighton

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: UConn Huskies (-185), Creighton Bluejays (+150)

Spread: Huskies -3.5

Total: 139.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for UConn at Creighton

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Huskies & Bluejays game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on UConn at -3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 139.5.

UConn vs. Creighton: Top betting trends and recent stats

UConn has won 5 in a row and covered the spread in 4 of those games

UConn is 14-17 against the spread for the season

Creighton and UConn split the season series with each school winning in the other’s gym

Creighton has won 4 of their last 5 games but covered the spread in only 2 of them

