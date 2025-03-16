Big Ten Championship - Michigan vs. Wisconsin Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

The Big Ten title game is the final conference tournament championship to be decided Sunday. The Wisconsin Badgers (26-8) and the Michigan Wolverines (24-9) take the court in Indianapolis seeking glory and the final automatic bid to March Madness.

Wisconsin upset top-seeded Michigan State Saturday, 77-74. The Badgers snapped Sparty’s eight-game winning streak in advancing to Sunday’s final. John Tonje scored 32 and pulled down seven rebounds to lead the Badgers to victory.

Michigan held off a furious Maryland rally and knocked off the Terrapins, 81-80. Tre Donaldson drove the length of the court and scored on a layup with under one second to play to provide the final score. The Wolverines’ front line of Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin combined for 46 points and 24 rebounds to pace Michigan.

How much of a factor will fatigue play in this game as Wisconsin has played three games in the last three days while Michigan has only had to play games each of the last two days?

These teams have not met since December 3. The Wolverines won in Madison, 67-64.

Both schools are looking to claim the Big Ten Tournament title and end somewhat significant dry spells in the process. Wisconsin has not won the Big Ten Tournament title since 2015. Michigan’s last tournament title was in 2018.

Lets dive into Sunday’s matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan

Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025

Time: 3:30PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: CBS



Game odds for Wisconsin vs. Michigan

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Wisconsin Badgers (-155), Michigan Wolverines (+125)

Spread: Badgers -2.5

Total: 149.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Wisconsin vs. Michigan

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on Wisconsin on the Moneyline

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play ATS

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 149.5.



Wisconsin vs. Michigan: Top betting trends and recent stats

Michigan has covered the spread in their last 2 games after failing to cover the spread in their previous 4

Michigan has won 6 of the last 10 games against Wisconsin but covered only 4 of the 6

Wisconsin has covered the spread the last two games (19-11-1 for the season)



