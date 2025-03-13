 Skip navigation
nbc_bte_sectournament_250311.jpg
ACC Tournament - Georgia Tech vs. Duke Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Recent Stats
Syndication: Journal-Courier
Big Ten Tournament - USC vs. Purdue Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Recent Stats
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Big Ten Tournament - Northwestern vs. Wisconsin Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

nbc_pft_dknews_250313.jpg
Metcalf move is ‘dramatic shift’ for Steelers
How Bears' offseason moves affect current odds
How Bears’ offseason moves affect current odds
Jones could showcase his talent in 49ers' system
Jones could showcase his talent in 49ers’ system

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
nbc_bte_sectournament_250311.jpg
ACC Tournament - Georgia Tech vs. Duke Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Recent Stats
Syndication: Journal-Courier
Big Ten Tournament - USC vs. Purdue Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Recent Stats
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Big Ten Tournament - Northwestern vs. Wisconsin Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

nbc_pft_dknews_250313.jpg
Metcalf move is ‘dramatic shift’ for Steelers
nbc_pft_bearsfamoves_250213.jpg
How Bears’ offseason moves affect current odds
nbc_pft_macones49erssystem_250313.jpg
Jones could showcase his talent in 49ers’ system

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Big Ten Tournament - Iowa vs. Illinois Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats


  
Published March 13, 2025 08:19 AM

Fresh off a first round win over Ohio State, the Iowa Hawkeyes (17-15, 8-13) take the court against the Fighting Illini of Illinois (20-11, 11-8).

The Hawkeyes upset Ohio State, 77-70, yesterday in their opening round game. Iowa shot 41.7% from deep (10-24) in potentially derailing the Buckeyes’ NCAA Tournament hopes.

Illinois closed the regular season with three straight wins. Their last game was last Friday. They defended their home court, knocking off Purdue, 88-80.

These teams met in Champaign, IL on February 25 with Illinois rolling over Iowa, 81-61. Tomilsav Ivisic led the Illini with 22 points knocking down 9 of 13 shots.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Iowa vs. Illinois

  • Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025
  • Time: 6:30PM EST
  • Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • City: Indianapolis, IN
  • Network/Streaming: BTN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Iowa vs. Illinois

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM:

  • Odds: Iowa Hawkeyes (+425), Illinois Fighting Illini (-600)
  • Spread: Fightin Illini -10.5
  • Total: 166.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Iowa vs. Illinois

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Iowa vs. Illinois: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • Iowa is 3-6-1 against the spread in their last 10 and 11-19-1 ATS this season
  • Illinois has covered the spread in their last 3 games and is 15-15-1 for the season ATS
  • Illinois has cashed the OVER in 4 of their last 5 games
  • Illinois has won 8 of their last 10 against Iowa and covered the spread in 7 of those 10 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

