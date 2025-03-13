Big Ten Tournament - Iowa vs. Illinois Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

Fresh off a first round win over Ohio State, the Iowa Hawkeyes (17-15, 8-13) take the court against the Fighting Illini of Illinois (20-11, 11-8).

The Hawkeyes upset Ohio State, 77-70, yesterday in their opening round game. Iowa shot 41.7% from deep (10-24) in potentially derailing the Buckeyes’ NCAA Tournament hopes.

Illinois closed the regular season with three straight wins. Their last game was last Friday. They defended their home court, knocking off Purdue, 88-80.

These teams met in Champaign, IL on February 25 with Illinois rolling over Iowa, 81-61. Tomilsav Ivisic led the Illini with 22 points knocking down 9 of 13 shots.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Iowa vs. Illinois

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Time: 6:30PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Iowa vs. Illinois

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Iowa Hawkeyes (+425), Illinois Fighting Illini (-600)

Spread: Fightin Illini -10.5

Total: 166.5 points



Expert picks & predictions for Iowa vs. Illinois

Iowa vs. Illinois: Top betting trends and recent stats

Iowa is 3-6-1 against the spread in their last 10 and 11-19-1 ATS this season

Illinois has covered the spread in their last 3 games and is 15-15-1 for the season ATS

Illinois has cashed the OVER in 4 of their last 5 games

Illinois has won 8 of their last 10 against Iowa and covered the spread in 7 of those 10 games

