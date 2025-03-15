Big Ten Tournament - Michigan vs. Maryland Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

The Big Ten Tournament’s second semifinal pits the Michigan Wolverines (23-9) against the Maryland Terrapins (25-7).

The Wolverines throttled Purdue last night 86-68. The size of Michigan mattered. Center Danny Wolf led a balanced attack with 18 points and 11 rebounds. He and fellow 7-footer Vlad Goldin were a combined 12-21 from the field with 19 rebounds.

The Terps ran Illinois out of the gym on Friday, 88-65. Derik Queen and co. led 57-31 at halftime and cruised into the semis from there. Rodney Rice had 26 points and Derik Queen chipped in 19 with ten rebounds to pace the offense.

Michigan and Maryland met just ten days ago with the Terrapins prevailing 71-65 in Ann Arbor. Rice led the Terps to victory with 19 points while Goldin led Michigan with 20 in the loss.

Lets dive into Saturday’s matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Michigan vs. Maryland

Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Time: 3:30PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: CBS



Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Michigan vs. Maryland

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Michigan Wolverines (+165), Maryland Terrapins (-200)

Spread: Terrapins -4.5

Total: 150.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Michigan vs. Maryland

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s Wolverines & Terrapins game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Maryland on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Maryland -4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 150.5.

Michigan vs. Maryland: Top betting trends and recent stats

Michigan had failed to cover the spread in 4 straight games prior to yesterday’s win and cover against Purdue

Maryland has won outright and covered the spread in their last 3 games against Michigan

The UNDER has cashed the last 4 times these schools have met

The UNDER has cashed in Maryland’s last 5 games this season

Maryland has covered the spread in their last 3 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.