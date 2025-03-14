Big Ten Tournament - Oregon vs. Michigan State Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

The top-seeded Spartans of Michigan State (17-3, 15-1) take the court in the Big Ten Tournament for the first time this afternoon against the Oregon Ducks (24-8, 12-8).

Tom Izzo’s Spartans have won six in a row. They closed the regular season with a 79-62 win in East Lansing over Michigan.

Oregon sent Indiana packing yesterday with a 72-59 win. Jackson Shelstad led the attack with 18 points.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Oregon vs. Michigan State

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Time: 12:00PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: BTN Network

Game odds for Oregon vs. Michigan State

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Oregon Ducks (+220), Michigan State Spartans (-275)

Spread: Spartans -6.5

Total: 142.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Oregon vs. Michigan State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) is expecting defense in this game: Game Total Under 143.5 (-120)

“The total for the first meeting was 146.5 and that flew Over the total (86-74), but for the second meeting, we have a lower total which implies a play on the Under. Oregon is playing in a different time zone and back-to-back days of early tip-offs, which could impact their offense. MSU had a double bye, so there is always rust or a slow start to consider. I like the Under 143.5 down to 141.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on Michigan State -6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 142.5.

Oregon vs. Michigan State: Top betting trends and recent stats

Michigan State has covered the spread in 7 straight games (21-9-1 for the season)

Michigan State is 7-1 to the UNDER in their last 8 games

Oregon has covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 games

Oregon is 6-1 to the UNDER in their last 7 games

