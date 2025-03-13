 Skip navigation
Big Ten Tournament - USC vs. Purdue Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Recent Stats

  
Published March 13, 2025 08:31 AM

The Trojans of USC (16-16, 8-13) and the Purdue Boilermakers (21-10, 13-7) close out Day 2 of the Big Ten Tournament.

USC outlasted Rutgers last night winning 97-89 in double overtime. The Trojans led by as many as 15 in the first half and then held on ultimately to reach overtime before taking back control of the game in OT #2 and advancing to a showdown with the Boilermakers.

Purdue has sputtered down the stretch winning just five of their final ten games of the regular season. As a result, they dropped in the rankings from a high of #7 to their current ranking at #20.

These schools last met on February 7 in West Lafayette with the Boilermakers cruising to a 90-72 win.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch USC vs. Purdue

  • Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025
  • Time: 9:00PM EST
  • Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • City: Indianapolis, IN
  • Network/Streaming: BTN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for USC vs. Purdue

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM:

  • Odds: USC Trojans (+375), Purdue Boilermakers (-500)
  • Spread: Boilermakers -9.5

  • Total: 149.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for USC vs. Purdue

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

USC vs. Purdue: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • Purdue won outright, covered the spread, and cashed the OVER when they played USC on February 7
  • Both of these schools are 7-3 to the OVER in their last 10 games
  • Purdue is 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games
  • USC is 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

