Big Ten Tournament - USC vs. Purdue Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Recent Stats

The Trojans of USC (16-16, 8-13) and the Purdue Boilermakers (21-10, 13-7) close out Day 2 of the Big Ten Tournament.

USC outlasted Rutgers last night winning 97-89 in double overtime. The Trojans led by as many as 15 in the first half and then held on ultimately to reach overtime before taking back control of the game in OT #2 and advancing to a showdown with the Boilermakers.

Purdue has sputtered down the stretch winning just five of their final ten games of the regular season. As a result, they dropped in the rankings from a high of #7 to their current ranking at #20.

These schools last met on February 7 in West Lafayette with the Boilermakers cruising to a 90-72 win.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch USC vs. Purdue

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for USC vs. Purdue

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: USC Trojans (+375), Purdue Boilermakers (-500)

Spread: Boilermakers -9.5

Total: 149.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for USC vs. Purdue

USC vs. Purdue: Top betting trends and recent stats

Purdue won outright, covered the spread, and cashed the OVER when they played USC on February 7

Both of these schools are 7-3 to the OVER in their last 10 games

Purdue is 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games

USC is 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games

