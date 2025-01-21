Boilermakers vs Buckeyes Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for January 21

It’s a busy Tuesday in college basketball highlighted by tonight’s tilt in the Big Ten featuring the Ohio State Buckeyes (2-5, 10-8) and the Purdue Boilermakers (7-1, 15-4).

Ohio State lost at home Friday night in overtime to the Indiana Hoosiers, 89-88. Purdue is 6-0 in 2025. Their most recent win was Saturday at Oregon, 65-58.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Buckeyes at Boilermakers

Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Mackey Arena

City: West Lafayette, IN

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Buckeyes at Boilermakers

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of BetMGM:



Odds: Buckeyes (+400), Boilermakers (-549)

Buckeyes (+400), Boilermakers (-549) Spread: Boilermakers -9.5

Boilermakers -9.5 Total: 141.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Buckeyes vs Boilermakers Best Bets

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Buckeyes to cover: Ohio State +10.5

“Purdue has been cleaning house Dec. 29 with seven straight wins and six consecutive covers. Per Barttorvik, Purdue is the second-best team in the country behind Houston in that span. However, this spread is inflated.

Purdue trailed at the half of the last two games and used second-half comebacks to win and cover. I will take a hungry OSU team that’s lost by five combined points in the past three games.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Buckeyes & Boilermakers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Ohio State at +9.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Ohio State at +9. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 141.5.

Buckeyes vs Boilermakers: Top betting trends and recent stats

Purdue has won its last 5 games against teams with a winning record

The OVER is 7-3 in Purdue’s last 10 home games

Purdue has covered in 4 of its last 5 home matchups

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.



Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)