Jason Edwards scores 18 points as Vanderbilt holds off No. 6 Tennessee 76-75
The American Express 2025 - Round Three
Why AmEx leader Sepp Straka shaved his head ahead of season
NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at West Virginia
Javon Small scores 27 and West Virginia beats No. 2 Iowa State 64-57

Mahomes: Chiefs are a team of playmakers
Highlights: The American Express, Round 3
Mouw’s disastrous 13 at PGA West Stadium Course

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Buckeyes vs. Hoosiers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats for January 17

  
Published January 17, 2025 12:16 PM

Friday night in the Big Ten features two games. The first is in Columbus, OH featuring the Indiana Hoosiers (4-3, 13-5) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (2-4, 10-7).

The Hoosiers are currently 13-5 and the Buckeyes are 10-7. The Buckeyes’ record in their last ten games is 6-4 while the Hoosiers’ record is 3-3 in their last 6 tilts. Indiana is 1-2 on the road this season while Ohio State is 7-3 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.
We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Hoosiers at Buckeyes

  • Date: Friday, January 18, 2025
  • Time: 8:00PM EST
  • Site: Value City Arena
  • City: Columbus, OH
  • Network/Streaming: FOX

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Hoosiers at Buckeyes

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM:

  • Odds: Hoosiers (+240), Buckeyes (-300)
  • Spread: Buckeyes -7.5
  • Total: 148.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for Indiana at Ohio State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Hoosiers vs Buckeyes Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hoosiers & Buckeyes game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Ohio State at -7.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 148.5.

Hoosiers vs Buckeyes: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • At home this season Ohio State is 3-0 following a defeat
  • Indiana’s last 3 road games have stayed UNDER the Total
  • Ohio State has covered in 7 of its 10 home games this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

Ohio State.png Ohio State Buckeyes
Indiana Hoosier Primary Logo Indiana Hoosiers
Men's College Basketball