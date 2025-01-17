Buckeyes vs. Hoosiers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats for January 17

Friday night in the Big Ten features two games. The first is in Columbus, OH featuring the Indiana Hoosiers (4-3, 13-5) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (2-4, 10-7).

The Hoosiers are currently 13-5 and the Buckeyes are 10-7. The Buckeyes’ record in their last ten games is 6-4 while the Hoosiers’ record is 3-3 in their last 6 tilts. Indiana is 1-2 on the road this season while Ohio State is 7-3 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Hoosiers at Buckeyes

Date: Friday, January 18, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Value City Arena

City: Columbus, OH

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Hoosiers at Buckeyes

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM:



Odds: Hoosiers (+240), Buckeyes (-300)

Hoosiers (+240), Buckeyes (-300) Spread: Buckeyes -7.5

Buckeyes -7.5 Total: 148.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Indiana at Ohio State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Hoosiers vs Buckeyes Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hoosiers & Buckeyes game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Ohio State at -7.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Ohio State at -7.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 148.5.

Hoosiers vs Buckeyes: Top betting trends and recent stats

At home this season Ohio State is 3-0 following a defeat

Indiana’s last 3 road games have stayed UNDER the Total

Ohio State has covered in 7 of its 10 home games this season

