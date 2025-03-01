Butler at Villanova Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Villanova Wildcats (17-12, 10-8) look to continue their late season NCAA Tournament push Saturday when they host the Butler Bulldogs (13-15, 6-11). The Wildcats rallied from down 12 at halftime to defeat the Seton Hall Pirates in South Orange, NJ 59-54. Eric Dixon led the comeback scoring 32 for the game. Butler lost at home Wednesday to St. John’s, 76-70 to finish the month of February with a record of 4-2.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Butler at Villanova

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Time: 12:00PM EST

Site: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

City: Bryn Mawr, PA

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Bulldogs at Wildcats

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Butler Bulldogs (+225), Villanova Wildcats (-285)

Spread: Wildcats -6.5

Total: 145.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Butler at Villanova

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Villanova on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Villanova -6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 144.5.

Butler at Villanova: Top betting trends and recent stats

Villanova is 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games

The Game Total UNDER has cashed in 3 of Villanova’s last 4 games

Butler is 4-1 ATS on the road in their last 5 games

