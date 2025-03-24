BYU vs Alabama Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness Sweet 16

The BYU Cougars (26-9) take the court in the Sweet 16 against the Alabama Crimson Tide (27-8) Thursday in Newark, New Jersey.

Under coach Nate Oats, Alabama has reached its third consecutive Sweet 16. The team defines the phrase “all gas, no brakes”. The Tide boasts the No. 1 offense in the country averaging 90.8 points per game. Not since March 1 has Alabama failed to eclipse the 80-point mark and four times in their last six games they have scored at least 90 points. But can they get stops on the other end? This past Sunday they held Saint Mary’s to 66 points. It was the first time they have held an opponent to fewer than 70 points since February 1.

The Cougars, led by coach Kevin Young are in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011. If anyone in the Sweet 16 can keep up with Alabama, it is BYU. Their offense, averaging 81.2 points per game. They have scored at least 80 in all but two of their last 11 games, winning 10 of the 11. The Cougars themselves are not known for their shutdown defense, but the unit has put up better numbers allowing opponents just 71.2 points per game.

Alabama is led by All-America guard Mark Sears who directs the offense averaging 18.6 points and 5.0 assists per game. Guard Richie Saunders is BYU’s top scorer, averaging 16.3 points per game and forward Keba Keita is averaging 7.9 rebounds per game. The matchup of Keita vs. Grant Nelson is a pivotal one without question.

Game details & how to watch BYU vs. Alabama

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time: 7:09PM EST

Site: Prudential Center

City: Newark, NJ

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for BYU vs. Alabama

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: BYU Cougars (+165), Alabama Crimson Tide (-200)

Spread: Crimson Tide -4.5

Total: 174.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for BYU vs. Alabama

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Alabama on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play ATS.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 174.5.

BYU vs. Alabama: Top betting trends and recent stats

The Cougars have covered the spread in 3 of their last 4 and 10 of their last 12

Game Totals in BYU games have cashed to the OVER in 8 of their last 10 games

The Tide has covered the spread in 3 of their last 4 and 10 of their last 12 games

Game Totals in Bama games have cashed to the OVER in 5 of their last 6 and 8 of their last 10 games

