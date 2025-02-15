Cincinnati at No. 10 Iowa State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

No. 10 Iowa State (19-5, 10-4) looks to remain on the fringe of the Big 12 title race when they take the court in Ames for this afternoon’s game against Cincinnati (15-9, 10-4).

Winners of their last two game, the Cyclones appear to have righted things after losing three straight to begin the month.

Cincinnati has won three in a row including a 10-point win at home Tuesday night against Utah.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Cincinnati at Iowa State

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Time: 4:00PM EST

Site: James H. Hilton Coliseum

City: Ames, IA

Network/Streaming: ESPN2

Game odds for Bearcats at Cyclones

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Cincinnati Bearcats (+525), Iowa State Cyclones (-750)

Spread: Cyclones -11.5

Total: 138.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Cincinnati at Iowa State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Bearcats vs Cyclones Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bearcats & Cyclones game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Iowa State at -11.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER138.5.

Bearcats vs Cyclones: Top betting trends and recent stats

Iowa State is 4-1 in its last 5 home games

Iowa State’s last 4 games have stayed under the Total

Cincinnati has covered the Spread in its last 3 games

