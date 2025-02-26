DePaul at Creighton Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The final game on the Big East schedule tonight pits the DePaul Blue Demons (11-17, 2-15) in Omaha against the Crighton Bluejays (19-8, 12-4).

Creighton snapped a modest two-game losing streak with a win Sunday at home against Georgetown, 80-69. Ryan Kalkbrenner makes the Bluejays go. The 3-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year is averaging 18.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game.

DePaul has beaten only Seton Hall and Georgetown this season in the Big East. They currently are on a five-game losing streak.

Game details & how to watch DePaul at Creighton

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: CHI Health Center Omaha

City: Omaha, NE

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for Blue Demons at Bluejays

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Blue Demons (+950), Bluejays (-2000)

Spread: Bluejays -16.5

Total: 145.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for DePaul at Creighton

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the DePaul Blue Demons at +16.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 145.5.

Blue Demons vs Bluejays: Top betting trends and recent stats

DePaul has lost 8 of its last 10 games

The Under is 15-12 in Creighton’s games this season

Creighton has covered the spread in its last 3 games against teams with losing records

