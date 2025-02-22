Florida State at No. 25 Louisville Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

No. 25 Louisville (20-6, 13-2) looks to stay within range of the Duke Blue Devils and the top of the ACC Saturday when they take the court at the KFC YUM! Center against Florida State (16-10, 7-8).

The Cardinals have won four in a row to pull within 1.5 games of the Blue Devils. Last Sunday they won in South Bend, defeating the Fighting Irish 75-60.

Florida State has won three of their last four including a win Wednesday night at home against Miami, 74-66.

Louisville is 10-3 at home and FSU is 2-6 on the road this season.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Seminoles at Cardinals

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Time: 12:00PM EST

Site: KFC Yum! Center

City: Louisville, KY

Network/Streaming: The CW Network

Game odds for Florida State at Louisville

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Florida State Seminoles (+675), Louisville Cardinals (-1100)

Spread: Cardinals -13.5

Total: 152.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Florida State at Louisville

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Seminoles & Cardinals game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Florida State at +13.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 152.5.

Seminoles vs Cardinals: Top betting trends and recent stats

Louisville has won 7 straight home games

9 of Louisville’s last 10 games against Florida State have gone over the Total

FSU is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games

