Georgetown at UConn Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Tonight’s Big East men’s basketball schedule is highlighted by a marquee matchup between the Georgetown Hoyas (16-11, 7-9) and the Huskies of UConn (18-9, 10-6).

The two-time defending champs are not used to inconsistency at this time of the year, but that is what is happening in February. UConn is 2-3 in their last five games losing to St. John’s twice and Seton Hall in the last three weeks while also knocking off Villanova and Creighton.

Georgetown announced yesterday super freshman Thomas Sorber (foot) will undergo season-ending surgery. That punctures the season for Ed Cooley and the Hoyas. Like UConn, Georgetown is 2-3 in their last five games.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Georgetown at UConn

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Time: 6:30PM EST

Site: XL Center

City: Hartford, CT

Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Hoyas at Huskies

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Georgetown Hoyas (+625), UConn Huskies (-1000)

Spread: Huskies -12.5

Total: 140.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Georgetown at UConn

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Georgetown at +12.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 140.5.

Hoyas vs Huskies: Top betting trends and recent stats

Georgetown has lost its last 3 games against teams with a winning record

Georgetown’s last 3 games have gone over the Total

Georgetown has covered the spread in its last 5 away games against teams with winning records

Georgetown has covered the spread in four of their last five games

