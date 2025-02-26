Georgetown at UConn Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Tonight’s Big East men’s basketball schedule is highlighted by a marquee matchup between the Georgetown Hoyas (16-11, 7-9) and the Huskies of UConn (18-9, 10-6).
The two-time defending champs are not used to inconsistency at this time of the year, but that is what is happening in February. UConn is 2-3 in their last five games losing to St. John’s twice and Seton Hall in the last three weeks while also knocking off Villanova and Creighton.
Georgetown announced yesterday super freshman Thomas Sorber (foot) will undergo season-ending surgery. That punctures the season for Ed Cooley and the Hoyas. Like UConn, Georgetown is 2-3 in their last five games.
Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.
We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
Game details & how to watch Georgetown at UConn
- Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025
- Time: 6:30PM EST
- Site: XL Center
- City: Hartford, CT
- Network/Streaming: FS1
Game odds for Hoyas at Huskies
*odds courtesy of BetMGM
- Odds: Georgetown Hoyas (+625), UConn Huskies (-1000)
- Spread: Huskies -12.5
- Total: 140.5 points
Expert picks & predictions for Georgetown at UConn
NBC Sports Bet Best Bet
Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hoyas & Huskies game:
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Georgetown at +12.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 140.5.
Hoyas vs Huskies: Top betting trends and recent stats
- Georgetown has lost its last 3 games against teams with a winning record
- Georgetown’s last 3 games have gone over the Total
- Georgetown has covered the spread in its last 5 away games against teams with winning records
- Georgetown has covered the spread in four of their last five games
