Georgia at No. 1 Auburn Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The top-ranked team in the nation, the Auburn Tigers (24-2, 12-1), welcome the Georgia Bulldogs (16-10, 4-9) for an SEC showdown.

The Tigers have won three in a row and have lost just once in 2025. Their NCAA Tournament resume is clearly the most impressive in the nation. They are 11-1 at home.

Georgia has lost three in a row losing most recently this past Saturday, 87-74, at home to Missouri. The Bulldogs are 1-6 on the road this season.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Georgia at Auburn

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Time: 4:00PM EST

Site: Neville Arena

City: Auburn, AL

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Bulldogs at Tigers

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Georgia Bulldogs (+1000), Auburn Tigers (-2000)

Spread: Tigers -16.5

Total: 146.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Georgia at Auburn

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Auburn -16.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total over 146.5.

Bulldogs vs Tigers: Top betting trends and recent stats

Auburn is on a 3-game win streak at home against Georgia

Georgia’s last 7 road games have stayed under the Total

Georgia has failed to cover the spread in its last 5 games against teams with better records

