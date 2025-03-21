Gonzaga vs. Houston Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats for 2025 March Madness

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (26-8) meet the Houston Cougars (31-4) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday in Wichita, KS.

Gonzaga, the No. 8 seed, trounced the No. 9 seed Georgia Bulldogs in the opening round, 89-68. Mark Few’s club scored 48 points in the first half and never looked back. Khalif Battle led the Bulldogs with 24 points (4-7 from three-point range) and eight rebounds.

The No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, Houston opened the NCAA Tournament with a walk in the park, a 78-40 win over SIUE. No Cougar was forced to play more than 26 minutes ensuring Houston is rested for Saturday’s game. Milos Uzan played 23 minutes and scored 16 points to lead the offense.

A trip to the Sweet 16 is on the line with the winner advancing to face the winner of the McNeese State vs. Purdue game.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Gonzaga vs. Houston

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Time: 8:40PM EST

Site: INTRUST Bank Arena

City: Wichita, KS

Network/Streaming: TNT

Game odds for Gonzaga vs. Houston

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Gonzaga Bulldogs (+185), Houston Cougars (-225)

Spread: Cougars -5.5

Total: 139.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Gonzaga vs. Houston

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s Bulldogs & Cougars game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Houston on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on Houston -5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 139.5.

Gonzaga vs. Houston: Top betting trends and recent stats

A win means a trip to a 6th straight Sweet 16 for Houston

A win means a 9th straight Sweet 16 for Gonzaga

Over the course of Houston’s 14-game win streak, the Cougars are just 7-6-1 against the spread (17-14-1 for the season)

The Game Total UNDER has cashed in Houston’s last 3 games

Gonzaga has won 5 in a row and covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 games

