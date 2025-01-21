Hawkeyes vs Golden Gophers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for January 21

It’s a busy Wednesday in college basketball highlighted by tonight’s tilt in the Big Ten featuring the Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-6, 9-9) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-4, 12-6).

The Golden Gophers lone conference win was last Thursday, 84-81 in OT, against Michigan. Iowa is back in action after a thrashing in SoCal at the hands of UCLA, 94-70, this past Friday.

The Golden Gophers are currently 9-9 and the Hawkeyes are 12-6. The Hawkeyes’ record in their last ten games is 9-1 while the Golden Gophers’ record is 1-4 in their last 5 tilts. Minnesota is 0-3 on the road this season while Iowa is 10-1 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Golden Gophers at Hawkeyes

Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Time: 9:00PM EST

9:00PM EST Site: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Carver-Hawkeye Arena City: Iowa City, IA

Iowa City, IA Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Golden Gophers at Hawkeyes

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM:



Odds: Golden Gophers (+275), Hawkeyes (-349)

Golden Gophers (+275), Hawkeyes (-349) Spread: Hawkeyes -7.5

Hawkeyes -7.5 Total: 149.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Minnesota at Iowa

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Golden Gophers vs. Hawkeyes Best Bets

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Golden Gophers & Hawkeyes game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Iowa on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Iowa on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota at +7.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota at +7. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 149.5.

Golden Gophers vs Hawkeyes: Top betting trends and recent stats

Iowa has won 4 straight home games

8 of Minnesota’s last 10 games (80%) have gone OVER the Total

Iowa is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 at home

