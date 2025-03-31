Houston vs Duke Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Fun Facts, Betting Trends, and Stats for 2025 Final Four

Form held this weekend in the Regional Finals and as a result, for the first time since 2008, all four No. 1 seeds have reached the Final Four. The Auburn Tigers (32-5), Duke Blue Devils (35-3), Houston Cougars (34-4), and Florida Gators (34-4) arrive in San Antonio, each with an eye on being crowned college basketball’s national champion on Monday, April 7.

The national semifinals are Saturday. SEC foes Auburn and Florida will meet in the early game with Big 12 Champion Houston and Duke, the ACC Champ, tangling in the nightcap.

Houston is making their seventh appearance in the Final Four but still seeking their first national title. The Big 12 Champions were the top seed in the Midwest in this year’s NCAA Tournament. They earned a ticket to San Antonio with wins over SIUE (78-40), Gonzaga (81-76), Purdue (62-60), and Tennessee (69-50). The Cougars were 2-1-1 against the spread in those four games.

Winners of the ACC Tournament, the Duke Blue Devils are in the Final Four for the eighteenth time in school history. Seeking their sixth national championship, Duke’s last title came in 2015. The Blue Devils stormed through the East Region with wins over Mount St. Mary’s (93-49), Baylor (89-66), Arizona (100-93), and Alabama (85-65). The Blue Devils have covered the spread in three of their four tournament wins.

Freshman Cooper Flagg leads Duke on a nightly basis in points (18.9), rebounds (7.5), assist (4.2), and steals (1.4). Senior L.J. Cryer leads the Cougars in scoring averaging 15.3 points per game while senior J’wan Roberts is grabbing 6.5 rebounds per game for Houston.

Per KenPom, Duke is ranked No. 1 in adjusted offensive efficiency and fourth in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Blue Devils rank in the top 15 in 2-point field goal percentage (58.5%), 3-point percentage (38.6%) and free-throw percentage (79%).

Houston also ranks as one of the top 3-point shooting teams (39.8%) in the nation. That said, the Cougars are defined by their ferocious defense. Houston ranks No. 1 in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom.

Game details & how to watch Houston vs. Duke

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Time: 8:49PM EST

Site: Alamodome

City: San Antonio, TX

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Houston vs. Duke

Odds: Houston Cougars (+180), Duke Blue Devils (-220)

Spread: Blue Devils -4.5

Total: 136.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Houston vs. Duke

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s Cougars & Blue Devils game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Duke on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on Duke -4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 136.5.

Houston vs. Duke: Top betting trends and recent stats

The Cougars are making their 7th appearance in the Final Four

The Cougars have reached the national championship twice in school history (1983 and 1984)

The Blue Devils are seeking their first national championship since 2015

John Scheyer won the national championship as a player with the Blue Devils in 2010

This is the Blue Devils’ 18th Final Four appearance

The Blue Devils are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games

The Cougars are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games

The Game Totals in Duke’s NCAA Tourney games have cashed to the OVER in 3 of their 4 games

The Game Totals in Houston’s NCAA Tourney games have cashed to the UNDER in 3 of their 4 games

