Illinois at No. 11 Wisconsin Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The surging No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers (20-5, 10-4) take the court in Madison tonight hosting the Fighting Illini of Illinois in a crucial Big Ten game for each side.

The Illini were smacked at home Saturday by Michigan State, 79-65. It continued a trend of mediocrity of Illinois that has plagued them for the past month. Illinois is now 5-5 in their last ten. They have not won three in a row since January 8.

The Badgers have won four in a row and five of their last six. Wisconsin won at Purdue 94-84 Saturday. In doing so, Wisconsin has climbed to fourth in the Big Ten and just two games behind conference-leading Michigan.

Wisconsin is now 12-1 at home. Illinois is 4-4 on the road.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Illinois at Wisconsin

Date: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Time: 8:30PM EST

Site: Kohl Center

City: Madison, WI

Network/Streaming: FS1

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Fighting Illini at Badgers

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Illinois Fighting Illini (+150), Wisconsin Badgers (-185)

Spread: Badgers -3.5

Total: 161.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for Illinois at Wisconsin

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) expects plenty of points in this game: Game Total OVER 161.5

“Wisconsin has only turned the ball over 12 times in the last two games and Illinois ranks dead-last in the Big Ten for defensive turnover percentage, so I lean to the Over here. The Illini play at the quickest tempo in the Big Ten and could speed this game up. Wisconsin has scored 74 or more in four straight, so the offense is hot, especially after the 94-84 win at Purdue. I lean the Over 161.5.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Fighting Illini vs Badgers Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Fighting Illini & Badgers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Wisconsin Badgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Fighting Illini of Illinois at +3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 161.5.

Fighting Illini vs Badgers: Top betting trends and recent stats

Wisconsin has won 6 straight home games

Wisconsin’s last 3 games against Wisconsin have gone over the Total



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!