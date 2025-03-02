Illinois at No. 15 Michigan Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Big Ten battles atop the conference highlight the day in college basketball. One such fight features the Fighting Illini of Illinois (18-11, 10-8) in Ann Arbor to take on the first place Michigan Wolverines (22-6, 14-3).

Winners of two straight and seven of eight in February, Michigan sits tied atop the conference with Michigan State with three games remaining in the regular season. Michigan overcame Rutgers Thursday night, 84-82, Nimari Burnett’s 3-pointer at the buzzer provided the difference against the Scarlet Knights.

An uninspiring record of 4-4 in February has many wondering if Illinois needs at least one win in their last two games to earn an invite to the NCAA Tournament. After three straight losses, the Illini worked over the Iowa Hawkeyes Tuesday night, 81-61.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Illinois at Michigan

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Time: 3:45PM EST

Site: Crisler Center

City: Ann Arbor, MI

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Fighting Illini at Wolverines

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Illinois Fighting Illini (+130), Michigan Wolverines (-155)

Spread: Wolverines -3.5

Total: 159.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Illinois at Michigan

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Fighting Illini & Wolverines game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Wolverines of Michigan -3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 159.5.

Fighting Illini vs Wolverines: Top betting trends and recent stats

Illinois has won outright 8 of the last 10 games against Michigan

Illinois is 7-2-1 against the spread in their last 10 games against Michigan

Michigan is 2-10 in their last 12 games against the spread

The O/U is 2-4 in Michigan’s last 6 games

Illinois is 1-4 against the spread in their last 5 games

The O/U is 4-2 in Illinois’ last 6 games

