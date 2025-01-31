Indiana vs. No. 10 Purdue Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Big Ten men’s basketball season continues tonight as the Hoosiers (14-7, 5-5) travel to West Lafayette to take on the Boilermakers (16-5, 8-2).

The Boilermakers take the court one week after spanking the Michigan Wolverines, 91-64. Braden Smith scored 24 to lead Purdue in scoring last Friday. The Hoosiers lost a heartbreaker this past Sunday, 79-78, at home to Maryland. Indiana was up two with seven seconds remaining only to lose their fifth conference game of the season. The Hoosiers have now lost their last two, and four of their last five games.

The Boilermakers’ record in January is 7-1 while the Hoosiers’ record is 4-4 this month. Indiana is 2-3 on the road this season while Purdue is 10-1 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Hoosiers at Boilermakers

Date: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena City: West Lafayette, IN

West Lafayette, IN Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Hoosiers at Boilermakers

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM:



Odds: Indiana Hoosiers (+600), Purdue Boilermakers (-900)

Indiana Hoosiers (+600), Purdue Boilermakers (-900) Spread: Boilermakers -12.5

Boilermakers -12.5 Total: 146.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Indiana at Purdue

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Hoosiers vs Boilermakers Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hoosiers & Boilermakers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana at +12.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana at +12.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 146.5.

Hoosiers vs Boilermakers: Top betting trends and recent stats

Braden Smith is making his case to earn Big Ten Player of the Year honors. He is averaging 17.6 points, 9.3 assists, and 2.8 steals over his last 10 games.

Oumar Ballo leads Indiana in scoring, averaging 14.5 points per game.

Indiana is 2-3 against the spread in their last five games.

The Over has cashed in four straight games for Indiana in a row.

The Over has cashed in each of Purdue’s last two games.

