Indiana vs. Northwestern Prediction: Odds, game details, expert picks, and betting trends for January 22

Tonight’s Big Ten men’s basketball schedule is highlighted by a marquee matchup between the Indiana Hoosiers (5-3, 14-5) and the Wildcats of Northwestern (2-5, 11-7).

Indiana knocked off Ohio State 77-76 in overtime Friday in Columbus. Northwestern is also taking the court following a win in OT. The Wildcats knocked off Maryland at home last Thursday. Northwestern’s record in their last ten games is 8-2 while Indiana’s record is 4-2 in their last 6 tilts.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Hoosiers at Wildcats

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Time: 7:00PM EST

7:00PM EST Site: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Welsh-Ryan Arena City: Evanston, IL

Evanston, IL Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Hoosiers at Wildcats

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM:



Odds: Hoosiers (+220), Wildcats (-274)

Hoosiers (+220), Wildcats (-274) Spread: Wildcats -5.5

Wildcats -5.5 Total: 139.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Indiana at Northwestern

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Hoosiers to stay within the number: Indiana +6.5

“Northwestern is 1-4 in the last five games overall but are winners of four straight over Indiana, so could this be their get-right spot? Indiana has been without Malik Reneau for the past five games are 3-2 in that stretch with an OT win over OSU in the previous matchup.

The Hoosiers could get Reneau back and with Northwestern’s two Big Ten wins coming by a combined six points, I will back Indiana +6.5.”

Hoosiers vs Wildcats Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hoosiers & Wildcats game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Northwestern on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Northwestern on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana at +5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana at +5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 139.5.

Hoosiers vs Wildcats: Top betting trends and recent stats

Northwestern has won 4 of its last 5 home games against teams with a winning record

8 of Northwestern’s last 10 games (80%) have gone OVER the Total

Northwestern has covered the spread in 4 of its last 5 home games against teams with winning records

