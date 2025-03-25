Kentucky vs Tennessee Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness

For the third time this season, the Kentucky Wildcats (24-11) will take the court Friday to play the Tennessee Volunteers (29-7).

Kentucky won the two regular season games. Are those two meetings a factor to consider as the teams prepare for Round 3? The stakes for this matchup are substantially higher than in either of those first two meetings. This time they meet in the Sweet 16 in Indianapolis.

Under first-year head coach and former Wildcat Mark Pope, Kentucky has exceeded expectations. Kentucky is the first school in the history of the NCAA Tournament to reach the Sweet 16 without one player on the roster who scored in the previous season. They reached the Sweet 16 as the result of a convincing win over Illinois on Sunday by the score of 84-75. Koby Brea matched a career-high with 23 points as the Wildcats made it out of the first weekend of the Tournament for the first time since 2019.

Tennessee is in the Sweet 16 following workmanlike efforts against Wofford and UCLA. The Vols allowed the Bruins just 25 points in the first half of their game Saturday. The offense was led by Chaz Lanier who hit for 20 and Zakai Zeigler who added 15 points and six assists to the equation.

As mentioned previously, this will be the third meeting of the season between these schools. They first met January 28 in Knoxville with the Wildcats pulling out a 78-73 win over Tennessee. The Vols led at the half, but Kentucky controlled the second half and ultimately prevailed. Koby Brea was a perfect 5-5 from the field including 3-3 from deep to pace the Kentucky attack. The schools next met in Lexington on February 11 and again, Kentucky prevailed, 75-64. The Vols were just 3-18 from beyond the arc and Otega Oweh had 13 points and six rebounds for Kentucky.

This game is taking place in the cavernous Lucas Oil Stadium, but can Tennessee find a way to shoot better? Can Kentucky knock off the Vols for a third time this season? Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Time: 7:39PM EST

Site: Lucas Oil Stadium

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: TBS / truTV

Game odds for Kentucky vs. Tennessee

Odds: Kentucky Wildcats (+155), Tennessee Volunteers (-190)

Spread: Volunteers -4.5

Total: 144.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Kentucky vs. Tennessee

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Tennessee -3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 144.5.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee: Top betting trends and recent stats

Tennessee has shot just 22.2% (14-63) from deep in their two games against Kentucky

Tennessee is 1-1 against the spread in the NCAA Tournament and 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games overall

Kentucky covered the spread as an underdog in each of the two regular season meetings between the schools

Kentucky has covered the spread in both of their NCAA Tournament games and in each game the Game Total UNDER has cashed

