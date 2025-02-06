No 18 Maryland vs. Ohio State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Big Ten men’s basketball season continues tonight with the spotlight shining on Columbus, Ohio as the No. 18 Maryland Terrapins (17-5, 7-4) take on the Buckeyes of Ohio State (13-9, 5-6).

Maryland currently sits in sixth in the Big Ten while Ohio State resides in eighth. The Terrapins have been off since last Wednesday’s 76-68 win over Wisconsin. The victory was Maryland’s fourth straight. The Buckeyes lost on the road at Illinois on Sunday, 87-79, to snap their three-game winning streak. Ohio State’s record in their last ten games is 5-5 while the Terrapins’ mark is 7-3 in their last 10 tilts.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Terrapins at Buckeyes

Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Thursday, February 6, 2025 Time: 7:00PM EST

7:00PM EST Site: Value City Arena

Value City Arena City: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH Network/Streaming: FS1

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Terrapins at Buckeyes

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Maryland Terrapins (+115), Ohio State Buckeyes (-140)

Maryland Terrapins (+115), Ohio State Buckeyes (-140) Spread: Buckeyes -1.5

Buckeyes -1.5 Total: 146.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for Maryland at Ohio State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Maryland at Ohio State Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Terrapins & Buckeyes game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Ohio State on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Ohio State on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Maryland at +2.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Maryland at +2. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 145.5.

Terrapins vs Buckeyes: Top betting trends and recent stats

Ohio State is on a 4-game win streak at home against Maryland

Ohio State’s last 4 at home versus Maryland have gone over the Total

Ohio State has covered in 8 of its 12 home games this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!



Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.



Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)