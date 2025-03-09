Minnesota at Rutgers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Its Sunday, March 9, and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-15, 7-12) and the Scarlet Knights of Rutgers (14-16, 7- 12) meet this afternoon at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway.

The Golden Gophers have not won at home since January 25, but they have won four in a row on the road. Wednesday night they lost at home to Wisconsin, 74-67. Lu’Cye Patterson scored 15 in the loss.

Rutgers was routed at Purdue Tuesday night, 100-71. It was their second straight loss and the sixth in their last ten games. Dylan Harper leads Rutgers in scoring averaging 19.1 points per game.

Minnesota is 5-4 on the road this season while Rutgers is 10-5 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Minnesota at Rutgers

Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Jersey Mike’s Arena

City: Piscataway, NJ

Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Golden Gophers at Scarlet Knights

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Minnesota Golden Gophers (+190), Rutgers Scarlet Knights (-235)

Spread: Scarlet Knights -5.5

Total: 143.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Minnesota at Rutgers

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Golden Gophers & Scarlet Knights game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Rutgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights -5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 143.5.

Minnesota at Rutgers: Top betting trends and recent stats

Rutgers has won 4 straight home games against Minnesota

Each of the last 6 matchups between Rutgers and Minnesota has gone over the Total

Minnesota has covered the spread in 6 of its last 7 road games against teams with better records

