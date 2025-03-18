NCAA Tournament - Creighton vs Louisville Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

No. 9 Creighton (24-10) takes the court Thursday against No. 8 Louisville (27-7) in the first of four games in the First Round in the South Region. It is a matchup of teams who lost in their respective conference title games.

Prior to Saturday night’s loss to the Johnnies in the Big East Final, the Bluejays had won three in a row. Ryan Kalkbrenner leads the team nightly in scoring (19.4) and rebounding (8.8). Steven Ashworth directs the offense from the point averaging 6.8 assists per game.

The Cardinals had won 11 straight prior to their loss to Duke in the ACC Title Game. Terrence Edwards Jr. leads Louisville in scoring averaging 16.6 points per game. Former Wisconsin Badger Chucky Hepburn runs the show for the Cardinals averaging 5.8 assists per game.

The winner earns the right to more than likely face the No. 1 seed in the region, the Auburn Tigers on Saturday.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Creighton vs. Louisville

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Time: 12:15PM EST

Site: Rupp Arena

City: Lexington, KY

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Creighton vs. Louisville

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Creighton Bluejays (+120), Louisville Cardinals (-145)

Spread: Cardinals -2.5

Total: 145.5 points



Expert picks & predictions for Creighton at Louisville

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Creighton +2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 145.5.

Creighton vs. Louisville: Top betting trends and recent stats

Creighton is 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games

The Game Totals in Creighton’s last 10 games are 6-4 to the OVER

Louisville is 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games

These schools last met March 11, 1999 with Creighton defeating Louisville 62-58



