Nebraska at Northwestern Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Its Sunday, February 16, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-9, 6-8) and the Northwestern Wildcats (13-12, 4-10) meet this afternoon at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston.

Nebraska had their 4-game winning streak snapped Thursday at home by the No. 25 Maryland Terrapins, 83-75. Northwestern has lost two in a row. The Wildcats lost both games in a trip to the Great Northwest losing at Oregon and at Washington.

The Wildcats’ record in their last ten games is 3-7 while the Cornhuskers’ mark is 4-6 in their last 10. Nebraska is 4-5 on the road this season while Northwestern is 11-3 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cornhuskers at Wildcats

Date: Sunday, February 16, 2025

Time: 3:00PM EST

Site: Welsh-Ryan Arena

City: Evanston, IL

Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Cornhuskers at Wildcats

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Nebraska Cornhuskers (-130), Northwestern Wildcats (+105)

Spread: Cornhuskers -1.5

Total: 141.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Nebraska at Northwestern

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Cornhuskers vs Wildcats Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cornhuskers & Wildcats game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on Nebraska on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Nebraska -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 141.5.

Cornhuskers vs Wildcats: Top betting trends and recent stats

Northwestern is on a 4-game win streak at home against Nebraska

Brice Williams leads Nebraska averaging 19.4 ppg

Nick Martinelli is Northwestern’s leading scorer averaging 19.7 ppg

