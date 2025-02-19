Nebraska at Penn State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Penn State (13-13, 3-12) looks to climb out of the Big Ten cellar tonight when they host Nebraska (17-9, 7-8).

The Cornhuskers won for the fifth time in six games Sunday at Northwestern defeating the Wildcats, 68-64. Senior Brice Williams led the way with 21 for Nebraska. The Nittany Lions lost for the seventh time in a row Saturday. The Washington Huskies nipped Penn State in Happy Valley, 75-73.

Penn State is 1-9 in their last ten games overall. Nebraska is 5-5. The Cornhuskers are also 5-5 on the road this season while Penn State is 10-5 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Cornhuskers at Nittany Lions

Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Time: 6:30PM EST

Site: Bryce Jordan Center

City: University Park, PA

Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Cornhuskers at Nittany Lions

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Nebraska Cornhuskers (+100), Penn State Nittany Lions (-120)

Spread: Nittany Lions -1.5

Total: 148.5 points

Nebraska at Penn State Best Bets

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the visitors tonight: Nebraska +1.5 (-110)

“With five wins in the last six games, Nebraska’s season has life to it and a run over the final five games could see them sneak into the NBAA tournament. Penn State’s season is over after seven straight losses and a 1-11 record in the previous 12 games. Nebraska has the better defense, turnover numbers, and momentum, so give me the Huskers +1.5 out to -1.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Nebraska on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Nebraska -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 148.5.

Cornhuskers vs Nittany Lions: Top betting trends and recent stats

Penn State has won 10 of its 14 home games this season

The Under is 29-22-1 for Penn State’s and Nebraska’s games combined this season

Nebraska has covered in 4 of its last 5 road games

