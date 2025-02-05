 Skip navigation
All Scores
Nebraska vs. Washington Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

  
Published February 5, 2025 11:38 AM

It’s a busy Wednesday in college basketball highlighted by tonight’s tilt in the Big Ten featuring Cornhuskers (4-7, 14-8) and Huskies (2-8, 11-10).

The Cornhuskers have won two straight conference games knocking off Oregon and Illinois last week. Washington has struggles in their first season in the Big Ten, but they do take the court tonight following a 71-68 win over the Golden Gophers of Minnesota.

Washington is 3-7 in their last ten games and Nebraska is 4-6 in their last ten.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cornhuskers at Huskies

  • Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025
  • Time: 10:30PM EST
  • Site: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
  • City: Seattle, WA
  • Network/Streaming: BTN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Cornhuskers at Huskies

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

  • Odds: Cornhuskers (-135), Huskies (+110)
  • Spread: Cornhuskers -1.5
  • Total: 142.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for Nebraska at Washington

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Cornhuskers vs Huskies Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cornhuskers & Huskies game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington at +1.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 142.5.

Cornhuskers vs Huskies: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • Washington has won 4 of 6 home games this season following a win
  • The Over is 12-8 in Nebraska’s last 10 on the road and Washington’s last 10 at home combined

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

