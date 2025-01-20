Nittany Lions vs. Scarlet Knights Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats

Its Monday, January 20, and the Scarlet Knights (3-4, 10-8) and the Nittany Lions (2-5, 12-6) meet tonight at Bryce Jordan Center in University Park.

The Scarlet Knights are currently 10-8 and the Nittany Lions are 12-6. Rutgers has won two straight in the Big Ten defeating Nebraska and UCLA las week. Penn State has lost their last four games.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Scarlet Knights at Nittany Lions

Date: Monday, January 20, 2025

Monday, January 20, 2025 Time: 6:30PM EST

6:30PM EST Site: Bryce Jordan Center

Bryce Jordan Center City: University Park, PA

University Park, PA Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for Scarlet Knights at Nittany Lions

Odds: Scarlet Knights (+240), Nittany Lions (-300)

Scarlet Knights (+240), Nittany Lions (-300) Spread: Nittany Lions -6.5

Nittany Lions -6.5 Total: 157.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Rutgers at Penn State

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Scarlet Knights vs. Nittany Lions Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Scarlet Knights & Nittany Lions game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Penn State Nittany Lions at -6.5.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Penn State Nittany Lions at -6.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 157.5.

Scarlet Knights vs. Nittany Lions: Top betting trends and recent stats

Penn State has won 4 of its last 5 home games against teams with a winning record

15 of Rutgers’ last 17 matchups with Penn State have stayed UNDER the Total

Rutgers has failed to cover in 11 of its 18 games this season

