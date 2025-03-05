No. 11 Clemson at Boston College Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Clemson Tigers (24-5, 16-2) look to stay within one game of the ACC-leading Duke Ble Devils tonight when they take the court in Chestnut Hill against the Boston College Eagles (12-17, 4-14).

The Tigers’ current run of six straight wins actually began on February 8 with a win at home against Duke, 77-71. This past Saturday they won in Charlottesville against the Virginia Cavaliers, 71-58. Ian Schieffelin led Clemson with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

The Eagles are laboring having won just two of their last eight games. Saturday, they lost at Cal, 82-71. With just four conference wins, BC is just ahead of cellar-dwelling Miami in the standings.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Clemson at Boston College

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Silvio O. Conte Forum

City: Chestnut Hill, MA

Network/Streaming: ESPNU

Game odds for Tigers at Eagles

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Clemson Tigers (-1400), Boston College Eagles (+825)

Spread: Tigers -14.5

Total: 137.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Clemson at Boston College

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Clemson Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Boston College +14.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 137.5.

Clemson at Boston College: Top betting trends and recent stats

Clemson has won 7 straight road games

The Under is 4-1 in Boston College’s last 5 games

BC has covered the Spread in 5 of its last 7 games as a home underdog

Clemson has won 7 of the last 10 games against Boston College but the Tigers are just 5-5 ATS in those 10 games

