No. 11 Michigan State at Illinois Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Saturday, the No. 11 Spartans of Michigan State (19-5, 10-3) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (17-8, 9- 6) meet at State Farm Center in Champaign.

Spartans’ Head Coach Tom Izzo is looking to become the all-time winningest coach in the history of the Big Ten while the Illini is looking to extend its modest winning streak to three games.

Illinois knocked off the visiting Bruins of UCLA, 83-78, this past Tuesday. Michigan State was upset by Indiana in East Lansing, 71-67, Tuesday night.

Michigan State is 7-3 in their last ten games and 4-2 on the road this season while Illinois is 5-5 in their last ten and 11-3 at home for the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Michigan State at Illinois

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: State Farm Center

City: Champaign, IL

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Spartans at Fighting Illini

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Michigan State Spartans (+200), Illinois Fighting Illini (-250)

Spread: Fighting Illini -5.5

Total: 157.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Michigan State at Illinois

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Spartans vs Fighting Illini Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Spartans & Fighting Illini game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Illinois at -5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 157.5.

Spartans vs Fighting Illini: Top betting trends and recent stats

Illinois is on a 3-game win streak at home

5 of Illinois’ last 7 home games have gone over the Total

Michigan State has covered the spread in 7 of its last 10 road games against teams with worse records

