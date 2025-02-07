No. 12 St. John’s at No. 19 UConn Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Its Friday, February 7, and the biggest game of the night and one of the most highly anticipated of the season features Rick Pitino’s Red Storm of St. John’s (20-3, 11-1) taking on the two-time defending national champion UConn Huskies (16-6, 8-3) in Storrs, CT.

This is the first meeting of the season between these schools. Sitting atop the Big East, the Red Storm are the hottest team in the country having won nine straight and 15 of their last 16 games. Their last loss was December 31 at Creighton, 57-56. RJ Luis Jr. leads the Johnnies averaging 17.1 points per game. UConn is enjoying a modest 2-game winning streak. A win tonight pulls the Huskies into a third-place tie in the Big East with Marquette. Ironically, both these teams enter the game following wins against Marquette.

UConn in 10-1 at home this season while St. John’s is 4-1 on the road.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Red Storm at Huskies

Date: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion City: Storrs, CT

Storrs, CT Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Red Storm at Huskies

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: St. John’s Red Storm (+145), UConn Huskies (-175)

St. John’s Red Storm (+145), UConn Huskies (-175) Spread: Huskies -3.5

Huskies -3.5 Total: 142.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for St. John’s at UConn

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the home team tonight: UConn 1H -1.5 (-115)

“St. John’s luck is beginning to run out with a two-point win over Providence and a six-point victory over Marquette in their last two games. The Friars trailed by 19 at one point and the Red Storm used a late run against the Golden Eagles to pull away. UConn used a big second half against DePaul after trailing by 8 at the half, then came out on fire at Marquette for a 42-29 halftime lead. I think the Huskies restore that focus in Storrs, at their normal home arena (the last home game was in Hartford).”

St. John’s vs. UConn Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Red Storm & Huskies game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the UConn Huskies at -3.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the UConn Huskies at -3.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 142.4.

Red Storm vs Huskies: Top betting trends and recent stats

Connecticut has won 30 of its last 31 at home

5 of St. John’s’ last 6 games (83%) have stayed under the Total

St. John’s has covered the spread in its last 3 games against teams with winning records

