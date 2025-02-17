No. 13 Arizona at Baylor Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

No. 13 Arizona (17-8, 11-4) looks to rebound from their weekend loss at home to Houston as they take the court in Waco against the Baylor Bears (16-9, 8-6). The loss dropped the Wildcats two games behind the Houston Cougars in the Big 12. Baylor is tied for fifth in the conference, three games behind Arizona.

Baylor bounced back from their own loss to Houston, 76-65, last Monday with a 74-71 overtime win at home over the Mountaineers of West Virginia Saturday.

Arizona is 7-3 with Caleb Love averaging 15.9 points over the Wildcats last ten games. Led by Norchad Omier (15.7ppg) Baylor is 5-5 in their last ten.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Arizona at Baylor

Date: Monday, February 17, 2025

Time: 10:00PM EST

Site: Foster Pavilion

City: Waco, TX

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Arizona at Baylor

Odds: Arizona Wildcats (+100), Baylor Bears (-120)

Arizona Wildcats (+100), Baylor Bears (-120) Spread: Bears -1.5

Bears -1.5 Total: 150.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Arizona at Baylor

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Arizona at Baylor Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Wildcats & Bears game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona at +1.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona at +1. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 150.5.

Wildcats vs Bears: Top betting trends and recent stats

Baylor has won four in a row at home

Baylor is 9-14-1 against the spread this season

Arizona is 14-11-0 ATS record

These two teams average 160 points per game

Arizona is 2-2 when playing as an underdog this season



