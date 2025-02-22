No. 15 Missouri at Arkansas Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Fresh off their 110-98 win Wednesday at home against Alabama, the Tigers of Missouri (20-6, 9-4) travel to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks (15-11, 4-9).

Missouri has won three in a row to climb to fourth in the SEC and just one game out of second. John Calipari’s Razorbacks have lost two straight and three of their last four to drop to 12th in the conference.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Missouri at Arkansas

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Bud Walton Arena

City: Fayetteville, AR

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Tigers at Razorbacks

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Missouri Tigers (-130), Arkansas Razorbacks (+105)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 149.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for Missouri at Arkansas

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Tigers & Razorbacks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on Missouri on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Missouri -1.5 .

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 149.5.

Tigers vs Razorbacks: Top betting trends and recent stats

Arkansas is on a 3-game winning streak at home against Missouri

The Under is 4-1 in Arkansas’ last 5 games

Missouri has covered the Spread in its last 3 road games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!