No. 15 Missouri at Oklahoma Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Its Wednesday, March 5, and Missouri (21-8, 10-6) and Oklahoma (17-12, 4-12) meet in Norman in an SEC clash.

The Tigers lost over the weekend in Nashville in overtime to Vanderbilt, 97-93. Caleb Grill scored 28 in the loss. Missouri is now 6-4 in their last ten games.

Oklahoma lost at Ole Miss Saturday, 87-84. It was their eighth loss in their last ten games.

These teams met on February 12 in Missouri with the Tigers rolling 82-58. Mark Mitchell scored 25 points to pace the Tigers’ attack.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Missouri at Oklahoma

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Lloyd Noble Center

City: Norman, OK

Network/Streaming: SEC Network

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Tigers at Sooners

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Tigers (-210), Sooners (+170)

Spread: Tigers -4.5

Total: 161.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for Missouri at Oklahoma

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Tigers & Sooners game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oklahoma Sooners at +4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 161.5.

Missouri at Oklahoma: Top betting trends and recent stats

Oklahoma has lost 17 of its last 20 games against teams with better records

Missouri’s last 5 road games have gone over the Total

Oklahoma has covered the spread as an underdog in their last 3

The Under has cashed in 8 of the last 10 games between these teams

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.