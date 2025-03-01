No. 16 Maryland at Penn State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Maryland Terrapins (21-7, 11-6) are looking to get up off the mat after the heart-breaking loss to Michigan State in College Park this past Wednesday when they take the court in Happy Valley against Penn State (15-14, 5-13). The Terps trailed by seven, 55-48 before mounting the late-game comeback, tying the game at 55 before losing it on the heave from behind midcourt as time expired. The Nittany Lions saw their modest two-game winning streak snapped at Bloomington, falling to Indiana 83-78.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Maryland at Penn State

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Time: 12:00PM EST

Site: Bryce Jordan Center

City: University Park, PA

Network/Streaming: BTN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Terrapins at Nittany Lions

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Terrapins (-235), Nittany Lions (+195)

Spread: Terrapins -5.5

Total: 154.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for Maryland at Penn State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Terrapins & Nittany Lions game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Maryland -5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 154.5.

Maryland at Penn State: Top betting trends and recent stats

Maryland is 3-5 ATS on the road this season

Maryland is 4-1 ATS last 5 overall

The Game Total OVER has cashed in 4 of Maryland’s last 5 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.