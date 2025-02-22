No. 17 Kentucky at No. 4 Alabama Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Saturday in the SEC is highlighted by a Top 25 tilt in Tuscaloosa as No. 4 Alabama (21-5, 10-3) hosts No. 17 Kentucky (18-8, 7-6).

The Crimson Tide have lost their last two giving up an average of 102 points in each. While their lack of defense has been accentuated the last two games, its been an issue for much of the season. The good news is they have scored at least 85 points in six straight.

Kentucky blew out Vanderbilt Wednesday night, 82-61 to win their third game in their last four.

Bama currently sits two games behind Auburn in the SEC while Kentucky sits in a tie for eighth.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Kentucky at Alabama

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Time: 6:00PM EST

Site: Coleman Coliseum

City: Tuscaloosa, AL

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Wildcats at Crimson Tide

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Kentucky Wildcats (+375), Alabama Crimson Tide (-500)

Spread: Crimson Tide -10.5

Total: 180.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Kentucky at Alabama

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Alabama Crimson Tide -10.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 180.5.

Wildcats at Crimson Tide: Top betting trends and recent stats

Alabama has won its last 56 home games against teams with worse records

Alabama’s last 3 games have gone over the Total

Kentucky has covered in 4 of its last 5 games

