No. 19 Kentucky at No. 15 Missouri Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

It is a Top 20 showdown in the SEC Saturday when the Kentucky Wildcats (20-10, 9-8) take on the Missouri Tigers (21-9, 10-7) in Columbia, MO.

The Tigers have lost two straight and three of their last four to drop into a fifth-place tie in the SEC. In each of the three losses, Missouri has given up over 90 points. Wednesday, the Oklahoma Sooners knocked off Missouri, 96-84.

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats rebounded from a loss last weekend to Auburn with a 95-64 drubbing of LSU Tuesday night. The Wildcats surrendered just 23 points in the first half and led by 27 at the half enroute to the easy win.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Kentucky at Missouri

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Time: 12:00PM EST

Site: Mizzou Arena

City: Columbia, MO

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Wildcats at Tigers

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Kentucky Wildcats (+170), Missouri Tigers (-210)

Spread: Tigers -5.5

Total: 169.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Kentucky at Missouri

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Wildcats & Tigers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on Missouri on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Kentucky +5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 169.5.

Kentucky at Missouri: Top betting trends and recent stats

Betting to a level stake in all road games this season would have shown a 109% return on investment on Kentucky

5 of Kentucky’s last 7 games against Missouri have gone over the Total

Missouri is 11-8 ATS at home this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.