No. 2 Florida at Georgia Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

It’s a busy Tuesday in college basketball highlighted by tonight’s tilt in the SEC featuring the No. 2 Florida Gators (24-3, 11-3) visit to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs (16-11, 4-10).

The Gators have won six straight and nine of their last 10. The Bulldogs have lost four straight and five of their last six.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Florida at Georgia

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Stegeman Coliseum

City: Athens, GA

Network/Streaming: SEC Network

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Gators at Bulldogs

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Florida Gators (-285), Georgia Bulldogs (+230)

Spread: Gators -6.5

Total: 148.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for Florida at Georgia

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Gators & Bulldogs game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Florida on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Georgia at +6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 148.5.

Florida at Georgia: Top betting trends and recent stats

Georgia is 7-3 in its last 10 home games

Florida has covered the spread in six straight

Florida has covered the Spread in 9 of its last 11 road games against Georgia

Georgia has cashed the OVER in 4 of their last 5 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!