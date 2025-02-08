No. 21 Wisconsin at Iowa Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

This afternoon’s Big Ten men’s basketball schedule is highlighted by a marquee matchup between the No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers (18-5, 8-4) and Iowa Hawkeyes (13-9, 4-7).

The Badgers have opened February with a couple wins knocking off Indiana 76-64 this past Tuesday. Iowa takes the court having lost two in a row including a 90-81 loss to No. 7 Purdue on Tuesday.

Wisconsin, fifth in the Big Ten, is 3-4 on the road this season. Iowa is 14th in the conference and is 11-3 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena this season.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Badgers at Hawkeyes

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

City: Iowa City, IA

Network/Streaming: NBC

Game odds for Badgers at Hawkeyes

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Badgers (-250), Hawkeyes (+200)

Spread: Badgers -5.5

Total: 161.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Wisconsin at Iowa

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Badgers vs Hawkeyes Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Badgers & Hawkeyes game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Wisconsin on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Iowa at +5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 162.5.

Badgers vs Hawkeyes: Top betting trends and recent stats

Iowa is 13-9 but has lost 5 of its last 6 games

Each of the last 3 matchups between Wisconsin and Iowa has gone over the Total

Wisconsin has covered in 4 of its last 5 road matchups

