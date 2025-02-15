No. 22 Mississippi State at No. 19 Ole Miss Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

A battle of Top 25 teams who happen to be in-state rivals highlights this evening in college basketball as the No. 22 Bulldogs take to the court at Ole Miss against the No. 19 Rebels.

Ole Miss (19-6, 8-4) sits in fifth place in the SEC while the Bulldogs (17-7, 5-6) are in ninth.

The Rebels have won three in a row while the Bulldogs are looking to rebound from their last outing, an 81-68 loss at home to No. 3 Florida.

Mississippi State is 5-2 on the road. Ole Miss is 11-2 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Time: 6:00PM EST

Site: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

City: Oxford, MS

Network/Streaming: ESPN2

Game odds for Bulldogs at Rebels

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Mississippi State Bulldogs (+154), Ole Miss Rebels (-190)

Spread: Rebels -4.5

Total: 146.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Mississippi State at Ole Miss

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Mississippi State at Ole Miss Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bulldogs & Rebels game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Ole Miss Rebels at -4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 146.5.

Bulldogs vs Rebels: Top betting trends and recent stats

Ole Miss has won its last 7 games against teams with worse records

4 of the Rebels’ last 5 home matchups with have gone over the Total

Mississippi State has failed to cover the spread in 8 of its last 10 games against teams with better records

